War Eagles Hand Cards, 56-51, Loss
7A SQUAD PLAYS TIGHT DEFENSE ON WILSON
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
FARMINGTON -- Rogers Heritage extended their defense making scoring difficult for Farmington senior guard Matt Wilson, who still put in 17 during the fourth quarter in a Dec. 16 road loss.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.