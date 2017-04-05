Cardinals Do Walk Of Life

MARK HUMPHREY/ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington’s Logan Bobak beats a throw to first against Clarksville on March 16. The Cardinals won a barn-burner, 13-12, after losing a 12-1 lead at Shiloh Christian on March 27.

FARMINGTON -- Walks were the trend of the day, but in the end the Cardinals were the ones singing, "We're gonna do the walk of life," as Farmington defeated Shiloh Christian.