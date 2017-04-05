Cardinals Do Walk Of Life

FARMINGTON HOLDS ON AFTER BLOWING LEAD AT SHILOH

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY/ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington&#8217;s Logan Bobak beats a throw to first against Clarksville on March 16. The Cardinals won a barn-burner, 13-12, after losing a 12-1 lead at Shiloh Christian on March 27.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY/ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington’s Logan Bobak beats a throw to first against Clarksville on March 16. The Cardinals won a barn-burner, 13-12, after losing a 12-1 lead at Shiloh Christian on March 27.

FARMINGTON -- Walks were the trend of the day, but in the end the Cardinals were the ones singing, "We're gonna do the walk of life," as Farmington defeated Shiloh Christian.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.