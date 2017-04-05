Farmington Senior Signs Livestock Judging Intent
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Farmington High School senior Jessika Calhoon signed a letter of intent last week to participate on the livestock judging team at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton, Okla.
