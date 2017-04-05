Using An Opponent's Fear Against Them

TIGERS SCORE ON DELAYED STEAL

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Clay Fidler throws a pitch against Ozark during the first Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament. Fidler started against Shiloh Christian on Thursday. The Tigers lost to the Saints, 4-1.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Clay Fidler throws a pitch against Ozark during the first Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament. Fidler started against Shiloh Christian on Thursday. The Tigers lost to the Saints, 4-1.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Facing a formidable opponent, Prairie Grove baseball coach Chris Mileham tapped into a psychological strategy, using Shiloh Christian's fears of giving up a stolen base against them.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.