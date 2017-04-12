Kiwanis Eggstravaganza Draws Hundreds Of Kids

Kiwanis officials estimated about 500 people came to the 8th annual Easter Eggstravaganza, held Saturday at Williams Elementary School in Farmington. The Kiwanis provided free hot dogs, chips and drinks for everyone and tables were set up to give visitors a place to eat.

FARMINGTON -- Saturday was a sunny, windy day, just right for hundreds of youngsters to run around picking up Easter eggs filled with candy at Williams Elementary School in Farmington.