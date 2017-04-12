Many 'Good Bills' Found And Passed In 91st General Assembly
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
While the 91st General Assembly failed to provide adequate highway funding and left the levy of Internet sales taxes on the table, but not in the state treasury, there were some bright spots in the many bills passed into law.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.