With the yard full of holes and mounds of dirt from Armadillo diggings, I decided to run the mower over it without the blade in gear, and try to mash down and even up the place a little, so I could mow. But, for the first time, my trusty mower refused to start! Of course, I called one of my mechanics, son-in-law Johnny, and he found I needed a new battery. Then next day I got half the yard mowed. Now I'm waiting for another "partly sunny" to finish. The way it's growing, by then the first part will need it again. I'm thankful for the rain, to make it grow. Johnny, Anna and I attended church with their daughter Karen and Keith Lipford on Sunday, and later enjoyed helping celebrate their son Garret's birthday in their home. Also, there were his wife Brittany, and Dean and Misty Cheatham and family. They brought donuts spelling Happy birthday and chocolate layer-cake. The afternoon was enjoyed outside, with music, opening his gifts, and the young ones playing ball, and jumping on the trampoline.

