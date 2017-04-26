Cards Experience Ups And Downs
FARMINGTON WINS ONCE, LOSES TWICE
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
FARMINGTON -- The Cardinal baseball team suffered a 9-7 loss to Harrison April 4 to fall to 13-6 and 5-1 in 6A/5A District-1 play.
