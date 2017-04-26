Lincoln Students Earn Healthcare Certifications
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School opened its Health Career Training Academy in February and already 24 students have gone through the program to earn certifications to help them apply for jobs to care for others.
