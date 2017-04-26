Lincoln Students Earn Healthcare Certifications

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jazmin Correa shows the proper way to use a gait belt with Emily Stephens, instructor in Lincoln High School’s Health Career Training Academy. Twenty-four students have gone through the program this semester to be certified as a personal care assistant.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School opened its Health Career Training Academy in February and already 24 students have gone through the program to earn certifications to help them apply for jobs to care for others.

