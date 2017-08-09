Cooler Temperatures Welcome August

What a pleasant surprise, showers and cooler temperatures in August, a good beginning for the month. This weather is good also for the hydrangeas, as they need plenty of moisture in August when they are setting buds for next years blooms. They need watering at least once a week, and if it is really dry and hot, maybe twice a week.

