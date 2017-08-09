End The Summer With 2nd Saturday Trades Day

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Porchlight Symphony performed in June for 2nd Saturday Trades Day. Other bands are scheduled to perform at the Aug. 12 event in downtown Prairie Grove. Live music will be going on in the lawn next to the Prairie Grove Chamber building.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Porchlight Symphony performed in June for 2nd Saturday Trades Day. Other bands are scheduled to perform at the Aug. 12 event in downtown Prairie Grove. Live music will be going on in the lawn next to the Prairie Grove Chamber building.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- 2nd Saturday Trades Day will close out the summer with a kids' zone, grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and dancing in the Grove.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.