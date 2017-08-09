New Farmington High: Ready And Waiting

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADR Belyn Rodgers, who teaches oral communications and AP Language and Composition, moves in boxes of books to her new classroom at Farmington High.

FARMINGTON -- A groundbreaking ceremony for a new $13 million Farmington High School was held April 8, 2016, and now, less than 18 months later, the school is ready to hold an open house for the community, students and parents to come in and see the new building.