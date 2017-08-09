New Farmington High: Ready And Waiting
OPEN HOUSE SET FOR MONDAY, AUG. 14
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
FARMINGTON -- A groundbreaking ceremony for a new $13 million Farmington High School was held April 8, 2016, and now, less than 18 months later, the school is ready to hold an open house for the community, students and parents to come in and see the new building.
