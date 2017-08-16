Back To School Bonanza Creates Excitement For New Year

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Zoe Harriman, 3, and Aubrey Yates, 4, of Lincoln, show off their new backpacks they received at the Lincoln Back to School Bonanza. Aubrey will be in the pre-kindgarten program at Lincoln Elementary.

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Back To School Bonanza is a great way to start off a new school year: new shoes, new backpack and a new haircut.