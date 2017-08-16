Seniors Celebrate 100th Birthday
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
How about this Arkansas weather? 70 degrees at noon and a cool breeze, after a good shower. I'll take it! The shower also took care of one watering of the hydrangeas.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.