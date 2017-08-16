Setting Priorities Pays Off

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington’s Ryan Larkin, shown running for first against Greenwood, earned All-State status as a senior. Larkin played third base in 2017, posting a .400 batting average, 40 hits, 9 doubles, 1 home run, 20 RBIs, drawing 26 walks and scoring 41 runs.

FARMINGTON -- One of the phrases parents often say to kids is, "Do your work first and play second."