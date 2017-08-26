Governor tries to 'hurry' solons into new DHS contract
PUSH FROM ADMINISTATION QUESTIONED; SENATORS LEAD RELUCTANCE TO NEW PACT
Saturday, August 26, 2017
Things simply are not moving fast enough for our governor down in Little Rock these days.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.