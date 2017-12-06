Commission Approves Rezoning Request For Zero-Lot-Lines
QUESTION NOW GOES TO CITY COUNCIL
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Planning Commission chairman Robert Mann broke the tie last week to recommend the city approve its first rezoning request for a zero-lot-line residential development.
