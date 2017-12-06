Prairie Grove Council Looks Over 2018 Budget
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- City Council members at their November meeting looked over a preliminary $2.47 million budget for the general fund in 2018.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.