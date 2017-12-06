Return Of Makenna Vanzant

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Makenna Vanzant (No. 22) returned to action during the Lady Cardinals' rivalry girls basketball game at Prairie Grove Nov. 27. Vanzant recently spent 16 days in Arkansas Children's Hospital at Little Rock battling a life-threatening illness, yet has recovered miraculously. She was back for Farmington's season-opener and helped the Lady Cardinals win big, 50-22.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Madsyn Pense enhanced the soundtrack of Makenna Vanzant's return to basketball competition, playing the fiddle to the tune of six 3-pointers and a game-high 21 points.