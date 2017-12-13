PGHS Celebrates Students Passing AP Tests
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove High School recently held its annual celebration to hand out $100 bills to students who passed Advanced Placement tests last spring. Principal Ron Bond said 94 students received a total of $14,400, with passing scores on 144 exams. Students received $100 for each passing score. Bond commended students for "choosing a higher academic rigor" and encouraged them to continue to work hard. The group photo does not include students who graduated in May.
