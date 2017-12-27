Recycling Pickup Gone From Lincoln

When it was announced that the recent wild fires were in Ventura County, Calif., I was really concerned. When cousins Ivan Cushing and Wanda Brakebill failed to answer their phones, I called Wanda's daughter in Arizona. She said they were evacuating, but there are three roads leading out of their town, and two of them were blocked, so they were having trouble. The last thing her mother had said was "Pray for us."

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.