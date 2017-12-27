School District Anticipates Housing Boom
PLANNING TO EXPAND LEDBETTER TO MEET STUDENT GROWTH
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Citing projections from Mayor Ernie Penn, Farmington superintendent of schools Bryan Law expects a housing boom to increase student population in the district in the near future.
