Tense Moments In Fourth Quarter
PENSE PACES LADY CARDINALS WITH 27
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
CENTERTON -- With a 12-point lead reduced to three, Farmington coach Brad Johnson called time-out and called for a motion wheel route.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.