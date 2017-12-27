Tense Moments In Fourth Quarter

PENSE PACES LADY CARDINALS WITH 27

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Camryn Journagan aggressively goes to the basket against Bentonville West. The Lady Cardinals beat the 7A school, 58-51, with Journagan scoring 15 points on Dec. 19.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Camryn Journagan aggressively goes to the basket against Bentonville West. The Lady Cardinals beat the 7A school, 58-51, with Journagan scoring 15 points on Dec. 19.

CENTERTON -- With a 12-point lead reduced to three, Farmington coach Brad Johnson called time-out and called for a motion wheel route.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.