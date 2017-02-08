See Someone Hurting? Offer Yourself, Maybe Even A Casserole
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
When I was eight I had open heart surgery. I had it during the summertime so that I wouldn't miss any school. It's a horrible time to keep a kid cooped up in the hospital. But there were a few bright spots amid my self-pity.
