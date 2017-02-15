Cardinals Rock Alma 70-45

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Farmington senior Matt Wilson draws a foul while driving to the basket against Alma. Wilson made 11 of 12 free throws Friday on the way to leading the Cardinals to a 70-45 win over Alma.

FARMINGTON -- The Cardinals hit Alma with a flurry from the start, building an 18-4 early lead en route to a key 70-45 conference win in 5A West play at home Friday.