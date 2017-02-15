Offensive Execution Guides Tigers To Victory

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove senior Zeke Laird hit four 3-pointers, scoring 14 points in the Tigers’ 59-56 upset of conference co-leader Pea Ridge Feb. 7.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Someone asked Prairie Grove senior Isaac Disney, "which was sweeter, 42-21, (football victory over Pea Ridge) or 59-56?" after the Tigers knocked off conference-leader Pea Ridge Feb. 7.