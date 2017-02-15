Tigers Settle Seeding Issue
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A potential controversy about which team would get the No. 1 seed in the 4A-1 District tournament was settled Feb. 7 with Prairie Grove upsetting Pea Ridge, 59-56.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.