Learning At Chapter Presidents Conference
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
This past summer I had the opportunity to attend Chapter Presidents Conference in Hot Springs, Ark., at Camp Couchdale with 44 other chapter leaders across the state.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.