Tornado Town Hall Meeting To Inform Community

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Carli Huffaker, left, Zoe Shue, Randi Kistler and Sarah Remington are planning a Tornado Town Hall meeting as part of a team project in their EAST class at Lincoln Middle School. The Town Hall meeting will be 6 p.m. Feb. 28 in the auditorium.
LINCOLN -- A team of sixth-grade girls at Lincoln Middle School want local residents to stay safe during tornadoes and severe weather.

