Using Musical Talent For FFA

Hello my name is Jon Hays. I'm a senior at Prairie Grove High school, and this is my fifth year in FFA. This year I was given the opportunity to play at the National FFA talent show. It was a great experience to get to do my passion of music and share that with fellow FFA members all over the country. FFA is not just about farming or animals, and my experience at the talent show is proof of that. FFA is a lot of times about getting you out of your comfort zone to do things such as public speaking, livestock reasons, or even playing in front of many of your peers.

