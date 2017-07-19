Arkansas History Comes Alive For Farmington Teacher

SUMMER PROJECT WILL RESULT IN NEW LESSON PLANS

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Print item

Andrea Jenkins, second-grade teacher at Williams Elementary School, stands with life-size cutouts of former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, also the Democratic nominee in the 2017 Presidential election.
Zoom

Andrea Jenkins, second-grade teacher at Williams Elementary School, stands with life-size cutouts of former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, also the Democratic nominee in the 2017 Presidential election.

FAYETTEVILLE -- There's something to be said for developing Arkansas history lesson plans in a house where history was made.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.