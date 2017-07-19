Turnout Successful On Highway 170 Design Plans

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Yvonne Samples of Farmington talks to Zack Moore with Garver engineering firm during a public involvement meeting last week about the Highway 170 improvement project. A signup sheet showed 67 people attended the meeting to ask questions and make comments about the project design. Samples lives at the corner of North Haven and Highway 170.

FARMINGTON -- Most property owners attending a public meeting last week on a project to improve Highway 170 were mainly interested in how much of their land would be needed to widen two miles of the highway, from Main Street to Clyde Carnes Road.