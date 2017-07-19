Turnout Successful On Highway 170 Design Plans

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Yvonne Samples of Farmington talks to Zack Moore with Garver engineering firm during a public involvement meeting last week about the Highway 170 improvement project. A signup sheet showed 67 people attended the meeting to ask questions and make comments about the project design. Samples lives at the corner of North Haven and Highway 170.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Yvonne Samples of Farmington talks to Zack Moore with Garver engineering firm during a public involvement meeting last week about the Highway 170 improvement project. A signup sheet showed 67 people attended the meeting to ask questions and make comments about the project design. Samples lives at the corner of North Haven and Highway 170.

FARMINGTON -- Most property owners attending a public meeting last week on a project to improve Highway 170 were mainly interested in how much of their land would be needed to widen two miles of the highway, from Main Street to Clyde Carnes Road.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.