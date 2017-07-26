PGTelco Named Certified Gig-Capable Provider
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
PGTelco has been recognized as a Certified Gig-Capable Provider for delivering gigabit broadband speeds and enabling technological innovation in Farmington, Prairie Grove, Lincoln and other portions of West Washington County.
