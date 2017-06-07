Washington County Library System will offer a variety of summer reading activities at the Elkins, Farmington, Greenland, Lincoln, Prairie Grove, West Fork and Winslow libraries. This year's theme of "Build a Better World" will feature programs that will encourage young people to work together in our communities as volunteers and builders of a better place for us all to live.

