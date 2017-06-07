Lincoln Students To Compete In Spartan Obstacle Course Race

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Running and sliding in the mud is fun but Lincoln Middle School students also used it as training for a Spartan obstacle course race. Students will meet all sorts of challenges in their race on Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

LINCOLN -- More than 100 students from Lincoln Middle School will head to Dallas on Friday morning for a private tour of the Cowboy's stadium, to compete in an obstacle course race, eat dinner and return home by 2 a.m. the next day.