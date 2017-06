Submitted photo The 2017 Prairie Grove baseball team presented a check in the amount of $4,000 to PGHS assistant principal Joey Sorters May 30. The check represented funds raised during the first annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament hosted by Prairie Grove during spring break. The entire team wore No. 27, Jarren Sorters’ number on the back of their baseball caps throughout the season. Jarren Sorters was the son of Joey and Donna Sorters, of Prairie Grove. He passed Aug. 11, 2016, after battling childhood cancer .