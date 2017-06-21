Carte Wheels Into Lady Tiger Dugout

PRAIRIE GROVE HIRES SOFTBALL COACH

By Mark Humphrey

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Brandy Carte has been hired as the new head softball coach at Prairie Grove. Carte graduated from Farmington as a 3-time All-State softball player and played on Lady Cardinals&#8217; state championship team in 2000 for coach Randy Osnes. She earned a degree in Early Childhood Education and graduated from the University of Arkansas in 2015 and has served as Prairie Grove assistant softball coach the last two years.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Exuberance bubbles out of Brandy Carte as she outlines her vision for the Prairie Grove softball program.

