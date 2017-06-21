Carte Wheels Into Lady Tiger Dugout
PRAIRIE GROVE HIRES SOFTBALL COACH
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Exuberance bubbles out of Brandy Carte as she outlines her vision for the Prairie Grove softball program.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.