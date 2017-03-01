Council OKs Rules For Food Vendors

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove City Council has approved rules for mobile food carts for short-term and intermediate-term operations. Tooley&#8217;s BBQ has a mobile unit off Heritage Parkway that is open Wednesdays-Saturdays. It opened before the Council adopted the new regulations so this stand does not fall under the 2017 Food Cart Ordinance.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city of Prairie Grove will regulate mobile food carts based on how long they plan to set up for business.

