Cardinals Zap Ozark 8-1
SKIPPER WANTS TO GET CARDINALS ON COURSE
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Mediocrity might be a by-word in Jay Harper's vocabulary and the Farmington skipper wants to clean up the Cardinal batting habits.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.