Ten Run Inning Blows Game Open
FARMINGTON GIRLS SMACK SHORT-HANDED PANTHERS
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
FARMINGTON -- A 10-run fourth inning broke open a tight game with Farmington ending the contest in five innings, winning 13-0 over visiting Siloam Springs March 6.
