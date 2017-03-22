Lincoln Peewee Basketball
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Submitted photo The Lincoln pee wee third and fourth grade girls basketball team went 11-0 this season and were tournament champions. Front row (from left): Kayden Loftin, Macy Guist, Morgan Rice, Layni Birkes, Paige Beeks, Kassidy Cuzick and Lauren Remington. Back row: Hannah Remington, Oakleigh Gifford, Braelyn Key, Brooklyn Chapman, Brinkley Moreton, Juliet Martinez and Addie Pershall. Not pictured, Makayla Quinn. Coaches: Bud Remington, Deon Birkes, Dax Moreton and Gina Pershall.
