Tourney Tune-Up For Tigers
PG BASEBALL SHOWS PROMISE
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Tigers spent the latter part of the opening week of baseball season competing in the second annual Dugan Ward Memorial tournament held at Ashdown March 2-4.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.