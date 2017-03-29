Beautiful Wedding Enjoyed At The Barn

When the recent weekend of snow arrived, there was some apprehension, "What would the next weekend bring?" (After all, it still was March and not officially Spring yet.) But the following weekend could not have been better weather wise, cool, but clear, for the wedding of Garret Lipford and Brittany McManus. It was held at The Barn at Hat Creek Ranch, just out of Summers. To fully report of the beauty of the ceremony would take more room then is possible. To prove the popularity of the couple, there was more than a barn full attending. Besides the pews hauled in for the event, the lawn full of chairs, many hay bales were covered with hand-made quilts for seating.

