Lady Wolves Emerge From Pressure Cooker

LINCOLN CLAIMS 10TH INNING DISTRICT WIN

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln starting pitcher Aayden Massey winds up against Gentry. Massey won twice during the 4A-1 District Softball tournament last week to propel the Lady Wolves into the 4A North Regional at Dover this week.
GRAVETTE -- Four times Lincoln faced elimination and four times they rallied until prevailing at last, 11-10, in a 10-inning first-round 4A-1 District softball tournament game against Gentry Thursday.

