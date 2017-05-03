Lady Wolves Emerge From Pressure Cooker

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln starting pitcher Aayden Massey winds up against Gentry. Massey won twice during the 4A-1 District Softball tournament last week to propel the Lady Wolves into the 4A North Regional at Dover this week.

GRAVETTE -- Four times Lincoln faced elimination and four times they rallied until prevailing at last, 11-10, in a 10-inning first-round 4A-1 District softball tournament game against Gentry Thursday.