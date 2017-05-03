Preparing To Celebrate

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Workers with Chuck’s Paint Service scrape and paint the bell tower at Cane Hill College in preparation for the Historic Cane Hill College Grand Opening and Celebration. Festivities start at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, with a ribbon cutting at noon, and will include free food and drinks, music, horseshoe tournament and tours. Come see the restored Cane Hill College Building. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was constructed in 1886. The bell was donated to Cane Hill College about 1852 and came from the steamboat “Grapeshot,” which sank in the Arkansas River at Van Buren.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Workers with Chuck's Paint Service scrape and paint the bell tower at Cane Hill College in preparation for the Historic Cane Hill College Grand Opening and Celebration. Festivities start at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, with a ribbon cutting at noon, and will include free food and drinks, music, horseshoe tournament and tours. Come see the restored Cane Hill College Building. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was constructed in 1886. The bell was donated to Cane Hill College about 1852 and came from the steamboat "Grapeshot," which sank in the Arkansas River at Van Buren.