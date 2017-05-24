Farmington Student Overcomes Adversity

LOSES FRIEND, FOOT IN MOPED ACCIDENT

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Remington Haingaertner, a Farmington High School junior, participated in the Vex Robotics World Competition in April with this robot he named after his friend Grant White. Remington and Grant were riding a moped on Wedington Drive when it was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop. White died from injuries received in the accident and Remington lost his foot and part of his leg.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Remington Haingaertner, a Farmington High School junior, participated in the Vex Robotics World Competition in April with this robot he named after his friend Grant White. Remington and Grant were riding a moped on Wedington Drive when it was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop. White died from injuries received in the accident and Remington lost his foot and part of his leg.

FARMINGTON -- A Farmington High School junior lost a friend in a moped accident last fall and lost his right foot, yet he pushed on to compete as a one-person robotics team in memory of his team partner.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.