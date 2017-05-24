Farmington Student Overcomes Adversity

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Remington Haingaertner, a Farmington High School junior, participated in the Vex Robotics World Competition in April with this robot he named after his friend Grant White. Remington and Grant were riding a moped on Wedington Drive when it was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop. White died from injuries received in the accident and Remington lost his foot and part of his leg.