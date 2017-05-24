Prairie Grove Honors Class Of 2017

With a weather forecast of rain on Saturday, Prairie Grove High School made the decision to move its 2017 Commencement ceremony from Tiger Stadium to Tiger Arena. The basketball gym was standing-room-only as parents, grandparents, school staff and teachers, friends and others joined to celebrate the occasion.

With a weather forecast of rain on Saturday, Prairie Grove High School made the decision to move its 2017 Commencement ceremony from Tiger Stadium to Tiger Arena. The basketball gym was standing-room-only as parents, grandparents, school staff and teachers, friends and others joined to celebrate the occasion.