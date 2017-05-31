Women Charged With Forging Doctor's Notes
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
In separate cases, two women have been charged for contributing to the delinquency of a minor for writing false doctor's notes to excuse a student in skipping school at Prairie Grove High School, according to reports from Prairie Grove Police Department.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.