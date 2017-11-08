Visitors Experience A Night At The Museum
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Museum statues didn't come to life as in the movie with the same name but Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park recently held its own Night at the Museum so visitors could learn more about the history and stories of the Civil War battle.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.