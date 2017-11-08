Visitors Experience A Night At The Museum

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jim Spillars, portraying General James Blunt, talks to Coby Turney of Lincoln about the Battle of Prairie Grove. Coby was attending the state park's first Night at the Museum.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Museum statues didn't come to life as in the movie with the same name but Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park recently held its own Night at the Museum so visitors could learn more about the history and stories of the Civil War battle.