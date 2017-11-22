Claire Luther, Sophomore
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
"I think my favorite part about the new high school is all the specific classes we can take and how everything is specialized. I'm very interested in business and entrepreneurship and we have lots of business classes where I can pursue that. I think everyone has a place that they can really grow and find out what they want to do in life. They can get the preparation they need to follow that and even if they don't go to college, they have specialized classes that prepare you to go into the workforce. I just think it's a great way to get us ready for the next step in our lives."
